According to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee indicted the Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Mt. Juliet owners with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers.
U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildesan indicated in a release on Wednesday that Hendersonville 46-year-old Zhongzhi “Tommy” Zhuo, Hendersonville 37-year-old Jianping “Alan” Zhuo, Galatin 35-year-old Jianhua “Jason” Zhuo, and Gallatin 32-year-old Lili Wu face charges stemming from the investigation.
Those charges include conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various restaurants in Middle Tennessee.
The indictment also charges these individuals and another person, Hendersonville 38-year-old Xiaofen “Joyce” Zhuo, with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
The indictment alleges that Zhongzhi, Jianping, and Jianhua Zhuo, along with Lily Wu, “participated in a scheme to harbor persons in the United States illegally, by providing a means of financial support through employment at the restaurants and providing them with housing and transportation.”
In addition to the Mt. Juliet location, the restaurateurs own three other Bonfire Mongolian Grills in Hendersonville, Clarksville and Spring Hill; the Fuji Japanese Steakhouse locations in Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, and White House; and the Koi Japanese Steakhouse in Gallatin.
The indictment also alleges that “residential properties owned or leased by one or more of the defendants were used to house undocumented workers, including properties in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Clarksville, Mt. Juliet, and Spring Hill.”
The individuals allegedly “communicated with and paid a broker to find and deliver undocumented workers to work at the restaurants.”
According to the indictment, the restaurateurs did not require the workers to complete applications, and they did not collect any documents to determine the workers’ immigration statuses or employment authorizations.
The indictment alleges that not only did the accused house the undocumented workers at the residences, but they transported the undocumented workers between the residences and restaurants.
According to the indictment, the accused maintained a separate accounting book for payments made outside the regular payroll system.
The allegations include that these defendants, along with Xiaofen “Joyce” Zhuo, “conspired to defraud the United States by paying undocumented workers in cash; failed to withhold and pay employment taxes to the IRS; and refused to allow undocumented workers to pay taxes.”
In the act, the accused allegedly provided understated wages to tax-preparation businesses that prepared and filed tax forms with the IRS.
The indictment contains a forfeiture allegation in which the United States seeks to forfeit four residences involved in the commission of the offenses, bank accounts, and a money judgment representing the amount of the proceeds of the crimes.
Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hendersonville Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Levine and Thomas J. Jaworski are prosecuting the case.
