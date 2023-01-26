Harlan Delano Perdue

Harlan Delano Perdue

Harlan Perdue passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at age 77.

The funeral service, conducted by Scott Moore, is at noon on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon. Interment will be held on Monday in Perdue Cemetery.

