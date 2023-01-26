Harlan Perdue passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at age 77.
The funeral service, conducted by Scott Moore, is at noon on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at noon. Interment will be held on Monday in Perdue Cemetery.
Harlan Delano Perdue was born in Gallatin to Mary Odessa Troutt and Lloyd Arvin Perdue.
He retired from the United States Postal Service as a manager.
He enjoyed showing horses, especially Tennessee Walking Horses and spotted saddle horses. In his younger days, he enjoyed hiking. In his later days, he enjoyed showing classic cars.
He also enjoyed his friends and neighbors.
He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Perdue is survived by: his loving wife of 28 years, Joane Perdue; step-daughter, Dr. Mary Ellen (Dr. Andres) Quiceno; and step-grandchildren, Ursula, Veronica, and Diana.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Mary and Lloyd Perdue — and his brothers, Bobbie Perdue and Larry “Moose” Perdue.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
