Harlan Poston, 81, of the Tuckers Crossroads community, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022.
Born in Smith County, he was the son of the late C.B. and Elizabeth Harlan Poston.
He was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Bethlehem Church of Christ, where he had served as a deacon and elder.
He was a life-long farmer. He owned and operated Neal-Way Manufacturing farm implements from 1974-1986 and retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 47 years, Mary Jane Neal Poston; two brothers, Kenneth Poston, William Poston; and infant sister, Nelda Ann Poston.
Survivors include: two sons, Russell Poston (Charlotte), Gregory (Sarah) Poston; four grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Jaskulski, Elizabeth (Cade) Meinel, Olivia Poston, John Gregory (Suzanne) Poston; two great-grandchildren, Blake Parrish, C.J. Jaskulski; two brothers, James (Nancy) Poston, Charles (Sandra) Poston; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Poston and Delorise Poston.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Charles Poston, Russell Poston and Gregory Poston officiating. Interment will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery at Tucker’s Cross Roads.
Active pallbearers are Terry Gregory, Andy Gregory, John Paul Gregory, John Gregory, Seth Poston and Randy Holland.
Honorary pallbearers are Bo Reed, Jerry Dowell and Chris Dowell.
Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
