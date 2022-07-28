Harold Ford passed away on July 20, 2022, at age 80.
The celebration of life is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon.
Visitation is at the church is from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
He is survived by: his wife of 46 years, Cynthia (Cindy) Dycus Ford; son, Harold Brock Ford II; son-in-law, Rex Sullivan; brothers, Jim Ford, Sammy Ford; three grandchildren, Renee Wilson, Tonya Jackson, Chad Wilson; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Rebecca Ford; father, Maurice Ford; sister, Sally Beth Ford; brother, Donald Ford; daughter, Beth Sullivan; grandson, Dustin Jordan, and faithful furry companion, Wesley.
Harold Brock Ford was born in Sheffield, Alabama, to Rebecca D. Adams and Maurice H. Ford.
He served in the United States Air Force.
In civilian life, he worked in healthcare food and environmental services.
Harold felt it a privilege and honor to be a member and part-time staff of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Immanuel Baptist Church adult choir can be made in care of Mark Caruth or the Immanuel Golden Gems.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is entrusted with the arrangements.
