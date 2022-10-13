Harold Kenneth Christian, 87, formerly of the Shop Springs community, died on Oct. 6, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Born in Smith County, he was the son of the late Roy Lucian Christian and Willie Nell Warren Christian.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Beatrice Hale Christian; grandson, Jay Barry; son-in-law, Allen Barry; brother Toy Christian; and sister, Lois Kerr Huffins.
Kenneth served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired pipe insulator at DuPont.
He later retired from Wilson County Schools as a bus driver.
Kenneth was a member and
Past Master of Comer Lodge 417 Free & Accepted Masons.
He is survived by: his daughters, Becky (Allen) Jennings, Tina Barry, Angie (Troy) Young; grandchildren, Chrissy Jennings, Kayla (Stephan) Murray, Joshua (Cecilia) Jennings, Anna Barry, Sydney Young; great-grandchildren, Jude Murray, Joseph Jennings; brother, Floyd (Dovie) Christian; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday at 3 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home, with pastor Stan
Edwards officiating. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday (with masonic
services at 6 p.m.) and from 1 p.m. until the service time on Monday.
Pallbearers are Troy Young, Cody Troutner, Joe Turner, Stephan Murray, Jeff Troupe, Joshua
Jennings, Harry Bennett and Allen Jennings.
Interment with military honors will be held at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
