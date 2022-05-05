Kole Man Armstead passed away on May 2, 2022, at age 21.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 3 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Pallbearers are Lee Lasater, Zack Horstmeyer, Kalab Johnson, Zach Vaught, Sterling Steele, Kaden Steele, Justin Roger, and Anthony Rogers.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Harold Kole Armstead was born in Lebanon.
He loved his family, especially his mother and little sister.
He enjoyed fishing, music, and shoes.
He is survived by: his mother, Jomegan Steele-Armstead; father, John Blake Burrow; biological father, Jason Sherill; sister, Megan Dawn Burrow; grandparents, Marty Young, Jim Burrow, Bob Sherill; aunts, Tracey (Donnie) Hampton, Brenda Steele Powell, Twila Dawn (Ricky) Hallum, Trudie Statzer, Bobbi (Brian) Harris Davis; uncles, Larry Steele, Scott Steele; along with numerous cousins and numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents — Bobbie and Harold Armstead, Larry Steele, and Annie Henderson — and his aunt, Kim Miller.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
