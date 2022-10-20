Harold Shorter, 64, passed away on Oct. 15, 2022.
Survivors include: his son, Patrick Shorter; father, Edward Lee Shorter; stepsons, Dillard (Misty) Waters, Jr., Christopher Waters; devoted companion, Navaele Shorter; special cousin, Joshua Vantrease; father in love, Spence Talley; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., with service to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Apostle Chandra Johnson will be the eulogist, with pastor Eric Douglas serving as the officiant.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.