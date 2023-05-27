HARTLAGE COMPLETES CERTIFICATION COURSE PHOTO

Lebanon Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Hartlage recently completed the Tennessee Basic Economic Development Course. Hartlage (middle) is pictured along with Kim Denton (at left) and Dr. Herb Byrd III.

 Submitted

Lebanon Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Hartlage recently completed the Tennessee Basic Economic Development Course (TBEDC) hosted by the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services (CIS).

The week-long course is considered the cornerstone of the Tennessee Certified Economic Developer (TCED) professional certification program. The course also is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

