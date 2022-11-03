Harvel Gordon Poag, 75, of Palm Bay, Florida, and of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, after a long illness.
Harvel Gordon Poag, 75, of Palm Bay, Florida, and of Lebanon, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, after a long illness.
He was born in Hohenwald and was the son of Alfred H. Poag and Ella Christine (Fain) Poag of Columbia.
Harvel had a long career in radio broadcasting and had popular radio shows in many different markets spanning Tennessee and Northern Alabama.
He enjoyed spending his retirement fishing, being Pe-Paw to his granddaughter, Dixie, and playing his musical instruments, including guitar, mandolin and violin.
Harvel was a graduate of Central High School in Columbia.
He was a proud veteran who served in the U. S. Navy onboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier, and he made a life-long friend with his Navy shipmate, Mike Mitchell of New Jersey.
Harvel is survived by: his daughter, Holli (Samuel) Edwards; granddaughter, Dixie Grace Edwards of West Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Harold Douglas (Heidi) Poag, William Gary Poag of Columbia; sister, Brenda Poag Webb of Cocoa Beach, Florida; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Harvel was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Brenda Nelms Poag, in 2021; his parents; brothers, James Rodney Poag, Victor Poag, Charles W. Poag; and a sister, Wanda (Poag) Stanfill.
There will be no services at his request.
His family will celebrate his life at a later date at the lake house in Lebanon.
