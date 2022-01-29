Hattie F. Thompson, 98, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, in Nashville.
She is survived by: her children, Grady (Monica) Thompson, David (Joyce) Thompson, Joanna (Tony) Castleman; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Odelia Bender; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
The public viewing will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Steve Willingham will be the eulogist. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
