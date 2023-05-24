As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, the Tennessee chapter of the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted its second annual Be the Light show in East Nashville on Tuesday night.
While people enjoyed food trucks and music, the main goal for volunteers such as Lebanon resident and suicide loss survivor Mary Fish was to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Mental Health Awareness Month, I think, should just be all year,” Fish said. “It should be every day, because there’s such a stigma that is still there. I don’t know what it would take for that to be lessened or for that to eventually go away. But I think if we continue to talk about it and continue to have some of those tough conversations, (it could help).”
Fish became involved with the Tennessee chapter while she and her husband, Larry, were searching for an organization to partner with for their music festival, Fish Fest. Fish Fest began as Larry’s 50th birthday party.
“We wanted to, you know, find something that was local and that was an organization that meant something to us,” Fish said. “If you’re going to give time and money and things, you want it to mean something. Unfortunately, suicide awareness and prevention is something that’s affected us.”
Fish’s experience with suicide loss is what drew them to the AFSP.
“It was the early 2000s,” Fish said. “My husband’s cousin, Patrick, who was really more like his brother, had gotten himself into a series of unfortunate events that ended with him taking his own life. Nothing like that had happened to either of us before, or anyone in our family. It was a tough situation.
“It was 20 years ago or so. We didn’t have a lot of knowledge about resources for help, and mental health wasn’t as prominent as it is today. We kind of fumbled our way through that event.”
They grew close to Patrick’s daughter during that time.
“We kind of took her under our wing, and we made sure she had support,” Fish said. “We knew enough (about mental health) to acknowledge that (she needed support). It definitely brought our families closer together.”
Around a year after the loss of Patrick, Mary and Larry found their roommate, who had taken his own life.
“It was late evening, and his truck was on in the driveway, and I thought that was odd,” Fish said. “I thought, ‘Poor Chad ... maybe he fell off the wagon again and was out drinking or something and fell asleep in his car.’ Well, he wasn’t asleep in his car.”
For Fish, this experience was different than before.
“It’s different when you hear about it from a doctor or a hospital or you get a phone call than when you actually come upon the person in that state, especially with somebody that you care about,” Fish said. “It’s a really hard thing to put words on. What do you say? How do you describe what happened that someone decides to take such a drastic step?”
Volunteering with AFSP helped Mary and Larry work through their own experiences with suicide loss.
“Suicide is still a taboo topic, especially when it comes to people that have particular religious beliefs,” Fish said, “Some families, I think, tend not to talk about it, for different reasons. Sometimes, grief never goes away. The five stages of grief are a thing, but sometimes you can be in five stages of grief for the rest of your life.”
