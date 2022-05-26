Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.