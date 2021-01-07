Hawks roar from behind in second half to win inaugural visit to MJ

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet enjoyed its home court in building a 15-point first-half lead before Green Hill, perhaps more familiar with the surroundings than even the Golden Bears, made itself at home in the second half of a going-away 53-41 victory in the Hawks’ inaugural visit to MJHS before a sparse house of mostly family.
The Golden Bears used a 10-0 run to turn a 6-4 deficit into a 14-6 lead early in the second quarter. Mt. Juliet widened the margin to 30-15 late in the period before Green Hill got a couple of baskets to trim the difference to 30-19 going into halftime.
The Hawks extended their run to 8-0 in the second half to slice the margin to 30-23. After a couple of more Bear baskets, Green Hill reeled off 19 straight points and closed the contest with a 30-6 run to improve to 7-4 for the season and 5-1 in District 9-AAA.
Troy Allen, likely the Golden Bears’ winningest coach, paid his first visit to MJHS as a visitor, found his way to the opposite bench from the one where he directed the home team for 12 seasons (after three years at Tommy Martin Gym in what is now MJ Middle) and, after watching his new (old) team with many of his former Mt. Juliet players struggle to score, finish the game the way so many of his teams in black and gold did.
“It felt a little different,” Allen said after what would have been considered a solid road win anywhere else but was as close to home for him and his players as playing at GHHS would be. “It was a long day, a stressful day for me, for those guys, they’re playing against their best friends. We did what we needed to do, especially in the second half.
“I thought we picked up the heat in the second half. We played probably too much halfcourt in the first half so we tried to send them to where we wanted them to go instead of letting them go where they wanted to go.”
“We go through spurts were we struggle to score,” said Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake. “They picked up the pressure… We stopped hitting shots.
“Defensively, we played hard. We grinded. Holding a team that talented to 40-some-odd points before we started to foul late, I’m fine with that every night. But all the credit to Troy and Michael (Berardi), they did a great job in the second half picking up the pressure on us. It impacted us pretty good.”
Former Bear Riggs Abner came alive in the second half with 14 of his 18 points. Center Jason Burch was more consistent with 17 while Paxton Davison threw in 13. Blake Stacey finished with four and Zach Blair a free throw as the Hawks returned to action after an extended holiday break.
“We haven’t shot great this year,” Allen said, acknowledging his former MJ assistant Jonathan Drake now the Golden Bear head coach and using much of the old style. “I think a lot of it was them. They’re a really good defensive team. They’re tough-minded. They’ve done the same things these guys have done for eight years. Coach Drake, I feel like I’ve sort of raised him in basketball. We got him the job at the middle school and he did an incredible job there and was with us the last few years. We do a lot of the same stuff and they’re doing it well. I’m really proud of them.”
One of Allen’s Bears who remain at MJHS, Osize Daniyan, dropped in eight of his 14 points in the second quarter. Daniel Beard and Kyle Taylor each tossed in nine, Jacob Burge five and Carson Coleman four free throws as Mt. Juliet fell to 5-9, 2-4 in what was essentially a battle of two home teams.
“When you go to school three miles from each other, I don’t know if there is such a thing as a homecourt advantage,” Drake said. “A lot of those guys grew up in this gym, too. They probably had some guys more familiar with the settings than some of my guys who came from (Wilson) Central.”
Allen was asked about the gym, due to COVID-19 restrictions on spectators imposed by Gov. Bill Lee and reinforced by Wilson County Schools limiting the fans to immediate family with no students or cheerleaders.
“That stinks for the kids,” Allen said. “I hate it for them. The last time to go play in Mt. Juliet for a couple of them and they didn’t get to experience the whole deal. But what they just did means a lot to them, the way they fought the second half and pulled it out.”
“It was fun,” said Drake, an MJHS graduate who played for coaches Tim Bell, Keith Dearing and Ken Cutlip. “I hate it a game like this that could be a great high school atmosphere not be. But I’m just happy we were able to play.”
The Bears were almost unable to play this game when several players went into COVID protocol. In fact, the game was canceled late last week and Allen replaced it with a makeup game with Centennial at GHHS. But Mt. Juliet was given clearance to play.
“It was weird in the way the rules — I don’t want to say changed, but CDC and county guidelines continue to change,” Drake said. “We talked to some of our administration and I thought we were canceled. And then I talked to (Wilson County Schools athletic director) Chuck Whitlock at the county and he said we were good. We were missing a few guys that were in quarantine because of family members and stuff. But they weren’t at practice and that’s where we were able to still play.
“We didn’t think we were going to get to play. But our thing this whole year has been every game could be the last so we have to enjoy and we have to really embrace that.”
Both teams are scheduled to play Friday night — Green Hill at home against Lebanon and Mt. Juliet at Station Camp.
Duckwiler’s 31 lifts Friendship past MJCA
Friendship Christian pitched a first-quarter shutout and Max Duckwiler dropped in 31 points Tuesday night to lift the host Commanders to a 71-24 triumph over Mt. Juliet Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 16-0 eight minutes in and 34-5 at halftime as they climbed to 5-4 for the season and 3-1 in District 4-IIA.
Duckwiler’s total included six three-pointers. Kaelin Horton finished with 15 points while Colby Jones notched nine, Dillon Turner and Casey Jones five each, Zak Young four and Cole Kring and David Porter two apiece.
Justin Matthews led Mt. Juliet Christian with eight points while Jordan Willis scored six, Brittain Gore five, Derrick Crouch and Chase Smith two each and Jayson Linville a free throw as the Saints slipped to 1-8.
Friendship is scheduled to host Nashville Christian on Friday night while Mt. Juliet Christian is booked for a trip to Davidson Academy.
Beech turns back Lebanon in final minute
HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon was on the verge of picking up a big road District 9-AAA win Tuesday night when Beech came back in the final minute to snatch a 51-48 victory.
Yarin Alexander’s two free throws lifted Lebanon to a three-point lead with 1:11 to play. Luke Fleming’s jumper brought Beech to within one with 50.8 seconds left.
Beech stole the ball and converted it into a go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left. Lebanon missed a shot and the Buccaneers got a run-out for a three-point lead. When the Blue Devils missed two potential thing three-pointers in the final 15 seconds, they returned home 6-5 for the season and 3-3 in the district while Beech improved to 10-3, 4-1.
The Bucs led 17-13 at the first-quarter break, 27-21 at halftime and 35-32 going into the fourth.
Andrew Paige threw in 13 points and Fleming 10, including a pair of threes, for Beech.
Alexander led Lebanon with 21 points, sinking 7 of 8 free throws. Kobe Tibbs threw in 13 while Corey Jones and Jackson Painter each finished with four and Wyatt Bowling, Jarred Hall and Will Seats two apiece.
In Monday night freshman action, the Blue Devils defeated Green Hill 57-45.
The Blue Devil varsity is scheduled to make its first-ever trip to Green Hill on Friday night.
Scarlett’s 27 lifts Watertown past Central Magnet
WATERTOWN — Eli Scarlett poured in 27 points Tuesday night to lift Watertown past Murfreesboro Central Magnet 70-56.
Scarlett’s total included three 3-pointers. Quanterrius Hughes-Malone finished with 15 points and Gavin Clayborne 12. Brady Raines scored six, Kier Priest and Trent Spradlin four each and Ian Fryer two as the Purple Tigers improved to 9-1.
Elijah Conrad connected on a pair of threes to lead Central Magnet with 19 points.
Watertown held a 21-19 first-quarter edge. The Purple Tigers widened it to 38-29 at halftime and 54-41 going into the fourth.
The Tigers are scheduled to return to District 8-AA action Friday night at Upperman.
Purple Tigers rout Red Boiling Springs
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys enjoyed an offensive explosion in their return from the two-week break Monday night in a 90-38 rout of Red Boiling Springs.
A 40-point third quarter turned a 41-28 halftime lead into an 81-34 runaway as the Purple Tigers, playing for the first time since beating Wilson Central on Dec. 19, improved to 8-1. Watertown was up 16-11 at the first-quarter break.
Eli Scarlett scored 20 points for the Purple Tigers while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone managed 17 and Brayden Cousino 11. Trent Spradlin and Will Hackett each notched nine points, Kier Priest seven, Elliot Davenport five and Gavin Clayborne, Brady Raines and J.J. Goodall four apiece.
Colton Copas threw in 13 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 0-11.
