Hawks seize control of Wildcats in second quarter

MT. JULIET — The initial meeting between Wilson Central and host Green Hill was a battle for the first 10 minutes Friday night.
But the Hawks closed the first half with a 19-5 run and the third quarter on a 14-2 spurt to blow out the Wildcats 61-35.
Each team was without a starter. Senior captain Zach Blair missed the game for Green Hill while the Wildcats were without scoring leader Adler Kerr.
“Not having Kerr is a huge deal for them,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said after his Hawks improved to 2-4 for the season and 2-1 in District 9-AAA. “He’s a special player.
“It’s sort of par for the course. We’re all day to day. Thought we handled ourselves pretty good.”
“Anytime you lose a player like Kerr, it’s going to make a big difference,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said after Central slipped to 4-4 for the season and 3-1 in the district. “But we’re next-man-up mentality, just like everyone else is going to have to be. Coach Allen doesn’t have one of his players over there either. That’s 2020 in a nutshell for us.
“We missed him in a lot of ways, but we had some guys step up in some different minutes. We definitely didn’t finish the game the way we needed to.”
They started well enough after falling behind 6-2 early as Sam Elrod’s backdoor layup put Central in front 9-8.
Paxton Davidson’s 3-pointer, the first of his four during his 15-point night, brought Green Hill into an 11-11 tie and his second triple broke that deadlock as the Hawks held to a 14-13 edge at the first-quarter break.
Ethan Thomas’ turnaround one-hander in the post put Central back in front 15-14 before Green Hill scored the next nine points to start the deciding run. Davidson’s third trey beat the halftime buzzer for a 34-20 head. A one-hander in the post by center Jason Burch, who led the home team with 20 points, made it 48-25 going into the fourth.
“Paxton Davidson is becoming a point guard and is maturing right in front of our eyes,” Allen said. “He’s been a JV player most of the last year. He’s just getting better and better at controlling things, handling the ball really well, making the right basketball plays. I’m really proud of him, but all of the guys were ready.
Burch is re-revolutionizing Allen’s offense back to the days when current Cumberland junior Isaac Stephens was roaming the post for his Mt. Juliet Bears before Will Pruitt made the Golden Bears a guard-oriented outfit.
“(Burch) is going to be special,” Allen said. “We’re in the process of learning how to throw the ball inside again. It’s been a few years since I’ve done it.
“We went away from it because of our personnel. We’re back to it. It’s a process. It’s tedious. I was fortunate enough to be around (former Mt. Juliet girls’ coach) Chris Fryer (who used a post-centric system throughout his two decades with the Lady Bears) for all those years and tried to learn about the post game from him.”
Davidson dropped in 15 points and Riggs Abner 13 for Green Hill while Mo Ruttlen scored six, Blake Stacey a three and Trent Thomas and Seth Taylor two apiece.
Zack Markus connected on a pair of threes and all four of his free throws to lead Wilson Central with 16 points while Thomas and Dakota Boudoucies each scored six, Elrod five and Austin Alexander two free throws.
“We came out in the first quarter and competed in a lot of ways,” Teeter said. “Gave up a few 3s to kind of let the momentum go. Had an opportunity to keep it under a 10-point game right there in the first half (but) gave up a couple of turnovers that led to easy buckets for them that stretched it out. We just never recovered in the third. That was our worst quarter… We’ve got to be better defensively, that’s what we hang our hat on, that’s what we preach to these guys everyday. That’s got to be my job to get us better at those things. I think we can be.”
After his Mt. Juliet team qualified for a state tournament that was never played due to the pandemic outbreak in March, Allen followed many of what would have been his returning Golden Bears, who live in the Green Hill zone, to the new school. But this new season was not a matter of picking up where they left off at MJHS last spring as the Hawks lost their first four games.
“We played some good teams, some older teams,” Allen said. “We had 10 days of practice — we had some cancellations — after our first three games. We really got better. I think we grew up. Everybody missed the summer. When you have a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of varsity basketball and you miss a summer, it’s sort of a big deal. I thought those 10 days sort of turned us around and made us better.”
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Station Camp tonight in a game moved up to 6 o’clock as the WCHS girls have been sidelined until Christmas by COVID. Green Hill was set to host Portland, but the Panthers are under quarantine, leaving Allen trying to find a replacement, though the Hawks will receive a district forfeit win. Hendersonville is booked to visit the Hill this coming Friday.
Lebanon takes fourth-quarter lead in five-point winLebanon’s boys took charge in the fourth quarter last Friday to keep Hendersonville from spoiling Senior Night, beating the Commandos 58-53 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The teams were tied 36-36 going into the fourth before Lebanon took the final eight minutes 22-17 to improve to 6-2 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.
The Blue Devils dropped in 20 of 25 free throws, including 8 of 8 by Kobe Tibbs, who led Lebanon with 17 points. Corey Jones sank 5 of 6 from the line for part of his 13, 11 of which came after halftime.
Yarin Alexander added nine points, Alex Fite six, Luka Saller five, Jarred Hall four in the fourth and Jackson Painter and Will Seats two apiece.
Hays Pfaffman fired in three 3-pointers and Jordan Zugar 8 of 10 free throws as each threw in 13 points for the Commandos, who led 15-7 at the first-quarter break and 28-21 at halftime.
Lebanon is scheduled to host Mt. Juliet tonight.
LHS’ freshmen beat Mt. Juliet 86-27 last Thursday.
DeKalb County deals Watertown first defeatSMITHVILLE — DeKalb County’s boys outscored visiting Watertown 77-69 last Friday, handing the Purple Tigers their first loss of the season.
Watertown led 28-21 eight minutes in before DeKalb went on a 21-12 run in the second to edge in front 42-40 by halftime. The Purple Tigers trailed 62-51 going into the fourth as they fell to 6-1 for the season and 2-1 in District 8-AA.
Jordan Young tossed in two three-pointers to lead DeKalb with 23 points while Evan Jones notched 19. Elishah Ramos racked up three triples on his way to 16.
Brayden Cousino’s 24 points paced the Purple Tigers while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone threw in 13 and Eli Scarlett 11. Brady Raines and Trent Spradlin each finished with five points, Kier Priest and Gavin Clayborne four apiece and Will Hackett a three-pointer.
Watertown’s scheduled Monday game with Red Boiling Springs was canceled. The Purple Tigers have picked up a game in Winchester tonight against Franklin County.
Bears fall at Father Ryan
NASHVILLE — Playing in an empty gym, Father Ryan’s boys beat Mt. Juliet 43-35 last Friday.
Osize Daniyan thew in 13 points and Bodie Wells nine for the Golden Bears, who fell to 4-7 for the season going into Tuesday’s District 9-AAA trip to Lebanon.
Saints defeated by DCA
DONELSON — Donelson Christian’s boys led from the first-quarter on in a 60-38 thumping of their tenants, the Mt. Juliet Christian Saints, last Friday.
Playing on the court they often use as a “home” floor after their gym was destroyed by the March tornado, the Saints fell behind 16-7 in the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 47-22 through three periods to slip to 1-7.
Ben Singer scored 15 points and Blake Anderson 12 for DCA.
Jordan Willis led all scorers with 19 points for the Saints while Derrick Crouch collected 10, Caleb Smith five and Brittain Gore and Justin Matthews two each.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to Hendersonville to take on Merrol Hyde this coming Friday.
