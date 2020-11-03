CHATTANOOGA — Green Hill’s three-game on-field winning streak came to a crashing halt last Friday night with a 38-0 loss at Notre Dame.
The Irish scored 25 points in the second quarter to turn a 7-0 edge into a 32-0 rout.
Bennett Brinson threw two touchdown passes — 34 yards to Jalen Hagood in the first quarter and 11 to Khalil Spence in the second. Charlie Menham returned a Green Hill fumble (one of four Hawk turnovers) 20 yards for a 15-0 lead. Sam Patton kicked a 35-yard field goal and Hagood ran for a 34-yard touchdown.
George Fillauer capped the scoring with a 74-yard rushing touchdown in the third. The Irish scored 19 points off of turnovers.
Green Hill, playing its first road game since a Sept. 11 trip to Goodpasture, finished its inaugural season 5-6, counting two COVID-19 wins.
The Hawks will host White County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a bowl game.
