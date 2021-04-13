Camden Hayslip drove in six runs on two homers Saturday night to power host Friendship Christian past Green Hill 11-1.
Elijah Stockton pitched a five-inning two-hitter for the win. Jackson Zoccola allowed five runs on 11 hits in four innings to take the loss.
J.J. Pruneau had three singles and a double for Friendship while Hayslip also had a single. Drew Porter doubled twice while Jack Martin and Kolby Gaines each singled twice.
Adam Partin drove in Landon Dalton to give Green Hill a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Friendship is scheduled to go to Donelson Christian today for a 4:30 p.m. District 4-IIA double header. Green Hill is set to host Hendersonville in a District 9-AAA series at 7 p.m. today before the rematch tomorrow night at Drakes Creek Park.
Bears take two from Owensboro CatholicMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet swept a double header from Owensboro Catholic 12-7 and 10-0 last Saturday.
In the 12-7 opener, Owensboro was spotted two runs in the top of the first inning before Mt. Juliet matched it in the bottom half, with Colton Regen driving in one of the Golden Bear tallies.
Mt. Juliet took the lead with five runs in the fourth inning and broke the game open with five more in the sixth, finishing with 12 hits.
Seth Stevens tripled home two runs in the fourth following an RBI single by Austin Hunley and a squeeze bunt by Brady Young.
Stevens, Brett Shirley and Justin Lee had RBI in the sixth.
Tannor Meyer pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks. Jack Fortner fired the final three frames, allowing three hits.
Stevens finished with four RBI on a triple, double and single. Lee had two RBI and a double. Shirley singled twice.
In the nightcap, Bryce Holbrooks pitched four innings with five strikeouts before Amarion Workings worked the final two with each allowing a hit.
Fortner’s two-run single put the Bears on the board in the first inning.
Kyle Fitzgibbons drew three walks, one of which drove in a fourth-inning run. Justin Lee and Eric Hill also had RBI in the three-run frame.
Lee finished with three RBI on two of Mt. Juliet’s five singles.
Mt. Juliet was scheduled to host Wilson Central last night before going to WCHS at 7 p.m. today to conclude the District 9-AAA series.
FCS shut out on two-hitterFriendship Christian was held to two hits by Goodpasture’s Jonah Smithson in a 6-0 Cougar shutout of the Commanders last Friday.
Smithson allowed one walk and struck out nine.
Goodpasture led 2-0 against Ethan Myers before chasing him with four in the top of the seventh. The Cougars finished with five hits in climbing to 18-3.
The Commanders, missing 3/4th of their starting infield, had a double from J.J. Pruneau and a single from Nate Tidwell in falling to 8-9.
Ravenwood scores six in second to beat BearsMT. JULIET — Ravenwood scored six times in the top of the second inning last Friday night and never looked back in a 9-5 win over Mt. Juliet.
Colton Regen was chased from the mound after 1 1/3 innings.
The Bears outhit the Raptors 11-6 but committed four errors to Ravenwood’s two.
Mt. Juliet scored singles runs in the second, third and sixth innings and two in the fourth.
Jack Fortner, Seth Stevens and Austin Hunley each had three singles for Mt. Juliet.
MJCA pulls away from Cane Ridge lateANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian broke open a close game with six runs in the top of the sixth inning in a 12-4 trouncing of host Cane Ridge.
The Ravens took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Mt. Juliet Christian got a run back in the second, took a 3-2 lead in the third and extended it to 6-2 in the fourth. Cane Ridge climbed to within 6-4 in the bottom of the fourth.
Russell Prater drove in four scores and Daniel Boehm two on a double and single each for the Saints. Kam Curtis and Alex Sullivan also had two RBI apiece while Gavin Misuraca singled twice as Mt. Juliet Christian collected 10 hits.
Misuraca pitched four innings in relief of starter Chase Smith for the win. Each surrendered three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.