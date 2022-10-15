Hazel Irene Beaty, 89, formerly of Watertown, died on Oct. 12, 2022 in Newnan, Georgia.
Born on Nov. 3, 1932, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Frank Aaron Morris and Helen Stohl Morris.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Albert Beaty on Nov. 25, 2010, and by a son, Terry Allen Beaty.
She was a member of Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was the organist and pianist.
She was very creative and enjoyed painting.
Hazel is survived by: her daughter, Marina Lewis (and her husband, Larry) of Newnan; and her granddaughters, Jennifer Morris and Kristin Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rodger McCann officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Interment will be held at Hearn Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
