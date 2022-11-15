A funeral service for Hazel Ligon Clifford will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rick Thorne officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Ligon, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at Quality Care.
Born on Feb. 7, 1930, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Berry Odell Ligon and Clara Bell Eskew Ligon.
She worked for the Wilson County Clerk’s office for many years and was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noel G. Clifford on Oct. 4, 1988, and two brothers, Vivian Ligon and Doris Ligon.
She is survived by: three nieces, Margaret Rose Ligon, Doris Marie Ligon, Cathy Ligon Agee; nephew, Daniel (Suzanne) Ligon; two great nieces, Whitney (Jeffrey) Vantrease, April (Jonathan) Thompson; and two great-great-nieces, Sadie Ramsey Vantrease and Callie Ann Thompson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
