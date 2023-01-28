HEADLEY RECEIVES CERTIFICATION PHOTO

Financial advisor Laura Headley of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Lebanon recently received the certified financial planner, or CFP, certification, which is granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board). Becoming a CFP professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in financial management, tax-sensitive investment strategies, retirement savings, insurance planning, education planning and state considerations. In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Headley also committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s code of ethics and standards of conduct.

