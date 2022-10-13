Navigating life with a newborn baby can be challenging, but an upcoming Wilson County Health Department event aims to make helpful resources a little more accessible.
Parents taking care of an infant know all too well the baggage that comes in tow. Babies don’t sleep through the night, and they can burn through diapers. However, ensuring that the baby gets everything that it needs comes first, as one new Lebanon mother explained on Tuesday.
Whitney McCray and her husband, Cody, welcomed their first-born child, a girl named Maren, into the world six weeks ago. She chuckled as she described that time as “an adjustment.”
McCray explained that there are many challenges when dealing with an infant.
“It is a huge learning curve for me, and we are still kind of working on how she is able to get her food without any stomach issues,” McCray said. “At first, we weren’t sure how much to feed her or if we were feeding her too much. There are things like colic, overfeeding and underfeeding, and intolerance to formula or breast milk.”
Baby colic refers to periods of distress in an otherwise well-fed, healthy baby.
“When we left the hospital, we were on a strict feeding schedule, because they wanted to make sure that she could gain as much weight as she could,” McCray said.
“We were feeding her every three hours. After our first visit, they told us we could do three hours during the day and stretch that out to four hours at night.”
After the baby does wake up, McCray said it could take about 30-45 minutes to put her back down.
“That is where my lack of sleep comes from,” McCray said.
Diapers are another considerable expense for new parents. McCray indicated that you could prepare for it, but it’s still eye-opening how many diapers a newborn baby can go through.
“We have gone through three or four diapers in one changing before,” McCray said. “That’s not every time, but these things are not cheap.”
Infants are more likely to have sensitivity to certain laundry detergents, so that’s one more thing new parents have to be on the lookout for. In addition to the prenatal preparation, McCray remarked that she had found a lot of helpful information online in Facebook groups.
With the baby shower event the health department is hosting, Wilson County Health Director Adalberto Valdez hopes to put the resources and information that new expecting mothers might need in one place.
The event will be held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Education Building.
The health department has had similar events in the past, but it has not had one in several years. Valdez explained that a departing former director and the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted the event but that he would like to see it hosted biannually.
This month’s event in Lebanon will be a test run that he hopes will lay the groundwork for one in Mt. Juliet in the spring.
Expecting and postpartum mothers up to six months are invited to attend the event, which will have more than a dozen local organizations that can help pair those families with resources in the area to assist with the struggles of becoming a parent.
“One of the biggest challenges today is pairing these mothers with all the resources available to help them in the community,” Valdez said. “They are just not aware of who to turn to or where to go. There are a lot of questions they have that they are unable to ask.”
Each attendee will check in at the event.
“Then, you will get something like a BINGO card,” Valdez said. “Several different organizations will be there, and you will have to go by at least six of them before stopping at another table to fill out a questionnaire.”
Valdez hopes that the answers to questions about demographics, residency, and support needs will help the event that his department is planning in the spring to become more accessible and resourceful for those mothers in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.