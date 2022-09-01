Monkeypox vaccines are now available at the Wilson County Health Department as the county has had one confirmed case to date.
“The good news is that if you have been exposed to the virus, following some prevention steps and getting yourself vaccinated can protect you and others from monkeypox,” said Adalberto Valdez, the Wilson County health director.
A press release from the health department described monkeypox as a “previously rare disease, caused by a virus that’s in the same family as smallpox but much less severe and less contagious.”
Symptoms are reportedly similar to a flu-like illness but are more commonly characterized by a rash or skin lesions that look like little blisters, pimples, or sores.
The health director wants people to be aware of the growing concern for monkeypox contraction, but he is not sounding the full alarm just yet.
“While monkeypox is a serious infection, we don’t want people to be alarmed,” Valdez said.
“Rather, we want everyone to be educated and empowered about how they can protect and take care of themselves.”
The vaccine is not available to everyone.
Eligibility is determined based on possible exposure and sexual orientation.
Anyone who has had contact exposure to monkeypox or may have been exposed in the last 14 days is encouraged to talk to their doctor or contact the Wilson County Health Department, as they are eligible for the vaccine.
Additionally, anyone who has had “intimate contact” with others who might have been exposed to the monkeypox virus is encouraged to get the vaccine.
Vaccine eligibility also extends to gay and bisexual men who have had multiple partners, were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease or received medication to prevent HIV infection sometime during the last 90 days.
Valdez’s department issued steps for monkeypox prevention. The health department advises individuals to “be aware of any changes to their body” and to “talk to their doctor if they develop any new rash.”
Individuals are advised to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people with a rash or lesion that looks like it could be monkeypox and to avoid surfaces and materials that someone with the disease may have used.
People are also encouraged to wash their hands often, using soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer. Proper hand washing can also help prevent infections like COVID and the flu.
For additional information about the monkeypox vaccine or to schedule an appointment for vaccination, individuals can contact the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.
Vaccinations are available from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Health Department, which is located at 927 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
The Wilson County Health Department’s announcement comes on the heels of one made by its federal counterpart, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In a Monday release, the HHS announced that it would provide approximately $11 million to support the first U.S.-based fill and finish manufacturing of a vaccine approved to prevent smallpox and monkeypox.
“We continue to build on our efforts to secure and make safe and effective vaccines readily available,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “This new agreement solidifies a domestic manufacturing capability that will bring us more vaccines sooner to end this outbreak.”
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County (Houston) who was severely immunocompromised. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.
