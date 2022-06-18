The argument started as it often does …
“Don’t eat that. You are slowly killing yourself with that food.”
It was followed by my husband eating not one but two heaping spoons of Cocoa Krispies, while staring me right in the eye.
“Leave me alone. If I want to eat a bowl of cereal before bed, I will.”
I replied, “That’s fine but don’t complain to me when your heartburn hits, because I absolutely will not bring you any more antacids.”
And then he mutters something ... I mutter something ... he mutters something else, and then, when he’s not looking, I throw out his cereal.
The problem is solved … and he gets to live yet another day.
My husband says that my favorite hobby is his self-improvement, and he might be right.
Each morning, I take a handful of vitamins. I put out a handful for him as well, and then I pester him until he takes them.
And when I can get away with it, I switch his treats for healthier versions.
Gone are his Tostitos, and now, he has cauliflower chips. That ticked him off.
Gone is his pasta, and now, we have garbanzo bean noodles. That also upset him.
I also recently changed his ketchup for the sugar-free version. That little substitution though was the hill he chose to die on.
“Oh my god, what did you do to the ketchup. You are slowly, but surely, sucking all the joy out of my life.”
I scream out, “Sugar will kill you.”
And then he mutters something ... I mutter something ... he mutters something else about his next wife and all the great food they are going to eat together, and then, when he’s not looking, I throw out his antacids.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
