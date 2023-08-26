As August winds down, the heat cranked up.
With temperatures skyrocketing throughout the week, Wilson County Schools has had to take precautionary measures to keep student-athletes safe.
“It’s really like an orchestra,” Wilson County Schools Athletic Director Chuck Whitlock said. “We’re working on a bunch of different things all at the same time. We’re trying to keep kids healthy, safe and in the game.”
Every day this week has looked different as Wilson County Schools works to keep students safe in the heat.
“We tackle it day by day,” Whitlock said. “We look at the National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for Wilson County, and we chart the course (from there). We notify all of our coaches, all of our athletic directors and administrators by 9 a.m. every morning with the prescribed precautions.”
The heat precautions that athletic teams in Wilson County are taking are in accordance with Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) guidelines. Those guidelines state that no practices or conditioning can take place outside when the heat index is above 105 degrees.
“Each day this week, we have had a certain portion of the day where the district — similar to other districts — has said that you can’t take kids outside,” Whitlock said. “That will impact different programs differently. Your high school programs — because of the age of the kids and because some of the kids drive — may be able to move indoors and pivot, spend more time in the weight room, or a commons area or something like that, do work in an air-conditioned facility, wait for the conditions to improve, then go out later.”
Wilson County Schools has seen several competitions that were supposed to start at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. be pushed to 7 p.m. or later due to the heat.
“We have times during each day that we have a certain set of prescribed precautions that align with the TSSAA’s heat illness guidelines,” Whitlock said. “(Those guidelines) stipulate a maximum practice time of one hour. You have to have 20 minutes of rest time mixed in during that hour. If you’re in football, you have to remove pads. You have to remove equipment to make it safer.”
The TSSAA does allow for competition when the heat index is elevated but below 105 degrees.
“If you’re in competition, you’re allowed to compete with extra precautions,” Whitlock said. “The football teams will be able to compete, but their kickoff times (will be later), and the officials are going to allow us to have extra water breaks. With every change in possession, they’re going to allow us to have extra water breaks.”
For soccer, officials will allow for additional water breaks after a certain amount of time.
“It’s been really bad,” Whitlock said. “We’ve got everything from JV (junior varsity) middle school soccer all the way up to the high-school football and everything in between. We’ve got practices and conditioning and games every day of the week and a lot going on the weekends.”
Another of the sports that has been affected the by the heat wave is golf.
“For our team, we had one match that was canceled on Tuesday,” Wilson Central High School golf coach Drew Eller said. “We also cancelled practice for the rest of the week. They can practice on their own, but there’s no team activities.”
