A report was released over the weekend implicating many high-ranking members of the Southern Baptist Convention’s executive committee in a scandal of abuse dating back decades.
According to the release, which came from a sexual abuse task force commissioned to investigate the claims against the SBC, there were hundreds of instances of abuse that were were swept under the rug.
Details are still emerging, and a list of names of the individuals involved is expected to be released this week.
In the meantime, clergy members from Wilson County have reacted to the news with a combination of disappointment and heartbreak, while maintaining hope that the victims receive the help and trust they deserve.
Lebanon First Baptist Church Pastor David Freeman was a messenger to the 2021 Southern Baptist Convention, when the task force to investigate the executive committee was formed. Messengers are individuals who attend the SBC annual convention and serve as delegates to represent the 47,000 churches that comprise the SBC.
“This week, the task force issued a report that found that our denomination, for a variety of reasons, has failed to adequately confront this evil in our midst and to properly care for the victims who came to us for help,” Freeman said. “This is to our shame.”
Freeman commented that as a “rank-and-file” pastor, it would be easy for him to blame the denominational leaders and their lawyers, but he said this was a larger problem.
“This is actually a failure for which all of us must accept some responsibility,” Freeman said. “Our denomination is a cooperative network of churches that governs its mission from the grassroots. Church messengers to the annual convention, the vast majority of which are pastors and other ministers, are responsible for the actions of those who are employed by our entities. This report indicates that we collectively failed in one of our most sacred duties, protecting the weak and vulnerable among us. We failed to follow the instincts of the Holy Spirit when confronted with the truth, leaving it to others to do something with disastrous results. I have repented of my own inaction this week, and I urge others in our tribe to do the same.
“The hard work of reform must now begin. I am confident that the messengers will come to this year’s annual meeting prepared to do the right thing. We must learn from this moment. We must do better. And with the Lord’s help, I believe we will.”
Rick Burns, the pastor at Watertown’s Round Lick Baptist Church, said that his church has several features designed to prevent incidents like the ones reported about at the SBC.
“We have things in place, like background checks and security cameras throughout the entire building,” Burns said. “We (also) have policies in place as far as members of the opposite sex being on the premises alone if they aren’t married.”
Burns acknowledged that while the news was hard to swallow, it does not detract from the need to be proactive and face the issue head-on.
“We are going to sit down and talk to see if there is anything more that we can do,” Burns said. “We want people to feel comfortable that they don’t have to worry. We also want to be able to answer the valid questions people have when they come into the building.”
When Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Pratt heard the news, he said that he was “heartbroken.”
“That might be a good way to put that,” Pratt said. “Obviously, (I am) heartbroken and grieved for anyone who had to go through that. For the victims and the survivors, it is a sad day for our convention.
“We, as a local church, don’t interact with the executive committee. In Southern Baptist life, we believe in the autonomy of individual churches. We send money into the convention to support seminaries, mission trips. They have a hand in helping us with those things.”
The autonomy of the churches involve their ability to govern themselves.
“We as a church and churches have to do everything we can to protect students, children and adults from any form of abuse whatsoever,” Pratt said. “That involves providing training for your people, training workers how to look for those things to make sure we are doing everything we can do to create a safe environment for people to come to worship.”
The pastor indicated that the church has a duty first and foremost to comfort the afflicted.
“Our hearts go out to the victims, to anyone who has had to endure any kind of abuse like that,” Pratt said. “There are a lot of issues that are going to be out there floating around, and you have to make sure that you don’t get lost in the conversation.”
Immanuel Baptist Church provides counseling services on site, available to anyone who might need someone to talk to.
“One of the things that we have is anchor counseling,” Pratt said. “We have people from all over Wilson County that will come and use our counseling center. It is definitely something that we want to minister to anyone and everyone.”
Jon Ferguson, the senior pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, insisted that his church would take any allegations very seriously.
“If they were made here, we would research and check into it to do our best to find out to get to the bottom of it,” Ferguson said. “Typically, they would come to one of the ministers on staff and report it. We would discuss it as a staff together. If it was something that needed to go before law enforcement, we would take it to them. We are not about saving the reputation of the church more than we want to make sure things are handled appropriately. If it needed to be reported, it would be reported.”
Ferguson described his feelings on Wednesday as “disappointment.”
“If these allegations are true, it is heartbreaking,” Ferguson said.
