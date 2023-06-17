A funeral service for Helen Craighead Minchey will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.
Mrs. Minchey, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on June 15, 2023, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Jackson County, she is the daughter of the late Raymond and Allie Long Craighead.
She was a homemaker and a member of Philadelphia Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 61 years, Charles Edward Minchey; daughter, Wanda Minchey; sister, Christine Gwaltney; and brother, Harold Craighead.
She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Donny David and Barbara Minchey; two grandchildren, Rachel Minchey (Jason) Sutton, Dustan (Sarah) Minchey; great-grandchildren: Keaton Bain, Neva Sutton, Brenda Sutton, John Sutton, William Eli Minchey, Emma Minchey, Annie Minchey, and Madelyn Minchey.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
