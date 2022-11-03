Services for Helen Frances Wright, 89, will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Key United Methodist Church in Hartsville.
Family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment will be held at Beech Hill Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Lucille Neuble Hogan; husband, William Herman Wright; and seven siblings, Clint Leon Neuble, Sanders Neuble, Ewing Edward Neuble, Howard Neuble, Benton Hogan, Clyde Hogan and Margaret Hogg.
Survivors include: three children, Milton Lee Wright of Lafayette, Sandra Fay Wright of Nashville, Mae Ruth Wright of Hartsville; devoted grandchildren, Adrian M. Wright of Hartsville, Marissa L. Wright of Hartsville; great-grandchildren, Aidan Wright, Brody Wright, Blakelyn Wright, Amelia Ring; three siblings, Bobby Joe (Annie Pearl) Hogan, Vern Hogan, Ruth (Edmund) Haile (Edmund); along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
