Helen Marie Ragland, 78, died unexpectedly on March 22, 2022.
She is preceded in death by: her father, George W. Atnip; mother, Hester F. Atnip; and brother, Ronald R. Atnip.
She is survived by: her husband of 59 years, William Harold Ragland; sons, Jeff (Siu) Ragland of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rusty (Terra) Ragland of Orange County, California; brother, Gene (Christine) Atnip; and sisters, Ramona (Dennis) Bowman, Jo Holt of Lebanon, Jewel Hewitt of Lebanon, Margie Andrews of Lebanon, Georgia Matula of Lebanon, and Rose Davis of North Carolina.
A life-long resident of Lebanon, she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962.
She worked as a secretary in the medical and dental field briefly before becoming a full-time housewife and mother to her boys.
She and Harold began associating with the Lebanon congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the early 1960s and have continued active until her death.
She derived much joy from teaching others about the Bible and its wonderful hope for the future.
A virtual memorial service is planned for Sunday.
Arrangements are being cared for by Wilson County Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.