A partnership between Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) hopes to help lessen the current nursing shortage in Middle Tennessee.
Dubbed the VUMC Nursing Scholars Program, the partnership will offer up to 20 annual scholarship opportunities for Cumberland nursing students. The partnership will also provide a pathway for student employment at VUMC post-graduation.
In addition to the employment pathway, the partnership’s scholarship opportunities will help provide tuition, housing, books and additional fees for recipients.
“Our partnership with Vanderbilt has been evolving for a few years,” Cumberland University Digital Media and Communications Manager Danielle Walden said. “We’ve worked with them in different capacities to expand our facilities and also to train healthcare professionals.”
The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program has been in the works for a while. After completing their four-year nursing program and passing the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), students will have a pathway to employment at Vanderbilt.
“We’re really proud that 96% of our graduates stay in Middle Tennessee to serve,” Walden said. “It’s really huge the way that the dean of our nursing school keeps pursuing a lot of unique opportunities for our students. She has such a passion for the students, and that’s really what drives her to seek out these opportunities for them. ”
Nursing students that graduated from Cumberland had a 100% NCLEX pass rate in 2021, and the university had a 100% job placement rate for its students post-graduation.
Cumberland University has worked continuously to build partnerships like the one with Vanderbilt.
“The Rudy School (of Nursing and Health Professions) and Vanderbilt have a proud history of partnering together in training healthcare professionals and expanding healthcare facilities,” Dean of the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith said. “This latest relationship represents yet another innovative way that Cumberland is working with partners to increase financial support for the future nurses of Middle Tennessee and beyond.”
Cumberland University began offering guaranteed admission into its nursing program to first-time freshmen with a ACT composite score of 25 or above and a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade-point average starting in the fall semester of 2023. The application deadline for guaranteed admission is March 1.
