A bakery in Mt. Juliet that caters to furrier clientele is fundraising this month to help provide a food fund for a Nashville rescue shelter.
Every month, Three Dog Bakery locations across the country choose a rescue shelter to benefit from fundraising efforts.
This is Mt. Juliet Three Dog Bakery Owner Lori Elam’s first month participating in the company’s nation-wide fundraising event, and she’s chosen Nashville PITTIE as her store’s benefactor.
“I just love everything they’ve done,” Elam said. “A lot of people don’t like the bully breeds, and Carlene (Castleman, the Nashville PITTIE president) and her team have done amazing work.”
Elam is looking forward to writing a check to Nashville PITTIE at the end of the month and hopes that her store can raise $500-600 to provide food for the rescue’s dogs.
“It’s definitely rewarding,” Elam said. “We love that we’re able to do it. The best part is that our clients in Mt. Juliet are willing to donate. Our customers are amazing. They’re willing to donate, because they know it’s going to a good cause.”
Elam spent years volunteering at animal rescues and knows the challenge that fundraising can be.
“In a rescue, the hardest part is the fundraising,” Elam said. “Getting (rescues) food and bedding is a way for me to give back.”
Castleman said that fundraisers like the one that Three Dog Bakery is holding this month are essential to her shelter.
“Fundraisers are how we survive,” Castleman said. “We are 100% publicly-funded.”
Because of the dietary needs of the dogs at the shelter, food is a major expense for Nashville PITTIE.
“What’s great about having a partner like Three Dog is that, when you’re rescuing dogs, the most important thing is food,” Castleman said. “That is a major expense for us every month. It seems like most of the dogs we rescue have some kind of food allergy, skin allergy or other basic allergy. We always buy quality kibble for our dogs, which is pretty expensive. When we have a fundraiser where we can get free food, we can get the quality of food that we need.”
Nashville PITTIE is a pit bull specific rescue, meaning that around 99% of the dogs that it cares for are pit bulls.
“The reason that we really focus on pit bulls is because it’s where our passions are,” Castleman said. “Everyone that volunteers in this rescue has a very tremendous love for this breed of dog. The dogs have all made an impact in our lives, whether it was one special dog or it was just the way that they look or their behavior, which is most of the time goofy and dorky.”
Nashville PITTIE is trying to lessen the stigma surrounding pit bulls.
“They’re hard to adopt out because of the historically-negative perception that communities have had surrounding these dogs,” Castleman said. “That (perception) has changed dramatically through the years. We really advocate for these dogs. We teach responsible dog ownership and all that goes along with that.”
