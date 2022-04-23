The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Tori Theriot, a teacher at Mt. Juliet Elementary School …
Name: Tori Theriot
School: Mount Juliet Elementary
Age: 39
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through fifth grade exceptional education comprehensive development classroom (CDC).
How long have you been in education? 13 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 10 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Station Camp and Jack Anderson elementary schools in Sumner County
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love to spend time outside with my family. We enjoy camping, kayaking and spending time on the sailboat.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I really enjoy spending time with my family. I am also very involved in my church, Green Hill Church.
How would you describe your teaching style? Individualized ... I work very hard to make sure that everyone of my students get taught in a style that best meets their needs.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? In my classroom, we really enjoy learning through games. I find that it really helps my students master skills when we can bring in fun, hands-on activities with our lessons.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The people are what make Mt. Juliet Elementary so amazing. We have amazing teachers, staff, students and parents. I am so thankful to work with teachers and staff that support each other. I have two incredible assistants in my classroom, Miss Christy and Miss Rachel. We make a great team, and they really make our classroom great.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I wanted to make a difference in children’s lives. My first experience working with exceptional students was in high school when I took a class that included experience teaching preschool students in a CDC preschool classroom. I quickly realized how much I loved working with the students in this classroom and helping them gain skills and learn.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing my students’ light-bulb moments, when we have worked hard together to gain a new skill. I love to see them gain that skill and build their confidence.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I have learned so much from my students, I have really learned to pay attention to my students’ strengths and learning styles to really build lessons that are best for them.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have worked with so many great teachers throughout my career. I am so thankful for the teachers that have lended me an ear after a long day of teaching, who have shared their wisdom with me as I have encountered new situations. My momma is a retired teacher. As I was growing up, I was able to see the care and compassion she had for her students. I strive to be the kind of teacher my momma was.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I know that you believe in me.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as a teacher that cared about her students, who made a difference in her students’ lives.
