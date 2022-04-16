The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Chelsea Gibbs, a physical education teacher at Lebanon’s Carroll-Oakland School …
Name … Chelsea Gibbs
School …Carroll-Oakland
Age … 32
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through eighth-grade physical education
How long have you been in education? Eight years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Eight years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? Sports played a big role in my life growing up. I worked hard to accomplish goals that I set for myself in high school. I was in an elite group of students who achieved scoring over 1,000 points in their high-school career. Because I worked hard and set goals, I was able to play basketball and softball in college.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Spending time with my family, being outside working, snow skiing
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I have always been active and loved children. I knew teaching PE would be great fit. I love seeing their smiles when they enter my gym to learn. No matter their ability level our goal is always growth. Body issues, peer pressure, and self-acceptance are ongoing societal issues that I am fortunate enough to address and help guide them through.
How would you describe your teaching style? Each day has its unique challenges. Therefore, it is important to be able to adapt. Being flexible and positive always makes things easier.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? As soon as they walk through the doors, we are active. They have the same routine each time, and that helps them stay focused and ready to learn. I try to keep them moving as much as I can when I have them.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I think most days you will encounter challenges and have to change your teaching strategies. There are 20-plus kids in one classroom, so nothing ever goes as planned. I believe it’s the trait of every great person to daily assess the areas that need to be refined/improved and those that breed success.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Carroll-Oakland feels like a family. It is a wonderful community to raise your kids. I grew up in a small town where you knew everyone in your grade and most people in your school. I feel like Carroll-Oakland is a lot like that.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I didn’t decide to become a teacher until my junior year of college. I never remember making that decision, but somehow, I got on the teaching track and honestly never looked back. I had wonderful teachers in college that really helped me become the teacher I am today.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing the smiles and curiosity on the students face when they enter my gym … also seeing students being successful at a skill that they previously struggled at.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Teaching is forever changing and sometimes on a daily basis. You have to learn to go with the flow and do the best for your students.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I think you learn quickly to pick your battles and go with what works at that time. Every day is different and exciting, and that is why I love my job.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? Teaching is forever changing. However, the students are still innocent sweet children that want to come to school to learn, be loved by amazing teachers, and have fun.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Students should be able to have more time to just be kids.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Karissa Oldham, also a teacher in Wilson County, is a great friend who has always been an inspiration to me. She is my listening ear when I am frustrated, and she also is there when something great happens. She pushes me to see things differently and is always encouraging me to be a better teacher.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Oh the stories that teachers could write … when you see a teacher smile or one who looks haggard, there is probably a story that cannot be repeated.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? It’s a student running up to me with the biggest smile saying that they finally got it. When I teach my students to jump rope starting in kindergarten, it can be extremely hard for the little ones to get it. So, when they come running to me, it is an amazing feeling as a teacher.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It would be that I cared, work hard, am a team player and am positive in my teaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.