Henrietta Smith, 78, passed away on April 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Her survivors include her devoted children, Cordell Smith, Jr. (Darla Fox) and LaKita Smith. Many other relatives and friends also survive.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Rev. Johnny Grimes and pastor David Anderson will offer words of comfort.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
