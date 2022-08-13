Funeral services for Henrietta Williams, 79, of Cookeville, will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Crossville.
Pastor Mike Kerley will officiate. Interment will follow at Cookeville City Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.
Henrietta passed away on Aug. 11, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1942, in Putnam County, to the late Henry Thomas Clouse and Mary Hortense Whitson Clouse.
Henrietta graduated from Central High School in 1961.
She was retired from the Tennessee Soil Conservation Putnam County District after 42 years of service.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Crossville and member of the Order of the Eastern Star Cookeville Chapter No. 152.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, George Williams. They married on Dec. 29, 1988, in Cookeville.
Pallbearers will be Roy Heady, Donnie Heady, Freddie Hitchcock, John Brantley and Lou Arce.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Henrietta to the charity of one’s choice.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Thoughts and condolences can be shared at www.hhhfunerals.com.
