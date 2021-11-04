Graveside services for Henry Lee Cason, 85, will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Temperature checks and mask requirement will be strictly enforced.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Ed William Cason and Ethel M. Pennington- Cason; his wife, Dollye Woods-Cason; brothers, Eddie W. Cason, Thomas R. Cason; infant siblings, John Cason, Katherine Cason; great-grandson, Lucas G. Hudson; brothers-in-law, William A. Woods, Henry Freeman, Luther Brooks, Louis D. Ward; sisters-in-law, Johnnie M. Cason, Genoa Woods, Elsie Freeman, Rosetta Brooks, Pattie R. Ward, Lorene Woods; and step-brothers, Thomas Tapley and William E Tapley.
Survivors include: his daughter, Synthia Y. Cason Harris; brother, Paul (Louella) Cason; grandson, Enrico L Harris; sister-in-law: Lillie A Cason; god-daughter, Ora Hardy-Steverson; step-sisters: Emma Jean Tapley-Stafford, Amelia Tapley-Irvin, Betty Ruth Tapley-Cantrell, Linda Sue Tapley, Janice Tapley; devoted friends, Clifton Peoples, Bobbie Peoples, Lawrence McKinney and Dorothy McKinney (his cousin).
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117.
