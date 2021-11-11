Henry Stamps passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, at age 53.
The funeral service, which will be conducted by Danny Sellars, is 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Jacob Hancock, Matthew Hancock and Matthew Lynn.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Henry Clayton Stamps was born in Livingston to Edith Staggs and James Stamps.
He worked as a laborer in scrap metal and loved making people laugh, drawing, fishing, and being with his grandsons.
He is survived by: his daughter Amber Stamps; grandsons, Christian Harris, Caleb Smith; siblings, Patricia (Jessie) Bennett, Martha (Robert) Hall, Elizabeth (Ronnie) Walker, Juanita (Terry) Lynn, Paula (Tom) Sowinski, James Stamps; 16 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Andrew Stamps, and his parents, Edith and James Stamps.
Sellars Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
