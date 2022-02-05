Services for Henry W. Hardison, 69, will be held on Saturday at noon at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Robert H. Hardison; mother, Edna W. Hardison; daughter, LaVonia T. Hardison; sister, Donna Crawford-Nevils; and nephew, Mickey Hardison, Jr.
Survivors include: his daughter, Ashanti Irvin (Rahsaan); grandson, Javias Irvin; granddaughter, Aniya Irvin; life partner, Teresa Brown; two brothers, Mickey Hardison, attorney Edward Hardison I (Cynthia); and his nephews and nieces, Dr. Rapheal Crawford, Althetha Crawford, Dr. Quinetta Crawford-Bartley, Shawnita Crawford, Sharon Washington (Noland), the Reverend Edward Hardison, II (Ania), and attorney Brittney Hardison-Jones (Justin).
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
