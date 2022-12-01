WATERTOWN CHRISTMAS 1

Pamela Wiggins will be the grand marshal of this year’s Watertown Christmas Parade. Wiggins has worked in Watertown for 14 years and said that she now considers it to be her hometown.

The Watertown Christmas Parade will spread holiday cheer throughout the city on Sunday, and its grand marshal is prepared to bundle up as she rides along to celebrate the season.

The public will be able to watch the parade travel down Main Street and end at the intersection Highway 70 and East Main Street. The parade starts at 2 p.m., and children will be able to meet Santa in the gazebo before the Watertown Christmas tree is lit at 5 p.m. in the Watertown square.

