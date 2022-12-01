The Watertown Christmas Parade will spread holiday cheer throughout the city on Sunday, and its grand marshal is prepared to bundle up as she rides along to celebrate the season.
The public will be able to watch the parade travel down Main Street and end at the intersection Highway 70 and East Main Street. The parade starts at 2 p.m., and children will be able to meet Santa in the gazebo before the Watertown Christmas tree is lit at 5 p.m. in the Watertown square.
Pamela Wiggins, 64, has been the branch manager for the Watertown Public Library for 14 years. She was asked to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Christmas parade and was excited to accept.
“It is an honor to be enjoying it with the people of Watertown, because the people here are terrific,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins will be riding in the parade in a convertible and said that she’s also looking forward to seeing the marching bands.
“Watertown has turned out to be like my hometown,” Wiggins said. “Everyone here is like a family. I’ve never seen any different here. Everyone treats everyone the same, and everyone gives back to the community. We try to work together to help the community and keep it built up.”
The first thing that Wiggins did when she started working Watertown was to become a part of the community and help out in any way she could.
Wiggins began her tenure in libraries at the Lebanon-Wilson County Library, working a part-time position to supplement her income.
“I just fell in love with it and became full-time there,” Wiggins said. “When this position was open, I applied for it, and I got this position.”
The library’s summer reading program is something that Wiggins is particularly proud of, and it is something that she points out that can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages.
“I try to have something that all ages can do,” Wiggins said. “Have magicians come in. We do a waterslide. I try to provide some sort of food for the children, so I try to do all I can to keep kids reading during the summer and have something going on. I think summer is probably the biggest time of the year for the libraries.”
Working with the public is one of Wiggins’ favorite parts of her current position.
“I’m a people person,” Wiggins said. “I enjoy the people. I enjoy serving the people, providing what they need and doing what I can for them.”
