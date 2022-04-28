Herman Holmes passed away on April 27, 2022, at age 82.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars and Lanny Thomas, is at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Dewayne Holmes, Ryan Smith, Chris Fondren, Kenneth Harris, Jacob McEntire, and Danny Thigpen. Honorary pallbearers are Chris VanHook, Mike Harris, Raymond Brooks, Mark Harp, and Wendell Huffman.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Herman Aster Holmes was born in Riddleton to Georgia Estelle Dixon Holmes and Simon Casper Holmes.
He was a man of many talents but specialized in plumbing and electricity.
He was a member of the Church of God.
Herman loved camping, fishing, and golfing, spending time in the mountains and the beach, and being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by: his children, Regina (Matt) Smith, Teresa (Ronnie) VanHook, Cindy (Barry) McEntire, Susan Potter, Phillip (Denise) Holmes; grandchildren, Christopher VanHook, Crystal Fondren, Dewayne Holmes, Valarie Potter, Sarah Potter, Andrew McEntire, Jacob McEntire, Hope McPeak, C.J. Orrand, Dylan Hunsberger, Ryan Smith; siblings, Betty Whited, Estelle (Jimmy D.) Harp, Nancy (Robbie) Harp, Mary (Albert) Colwell, Judy (Jimmy) Lynch, Nora (Jeff) Parker, Linda (Norman) Webb; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Cozart.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Sarah Jeanette Holmes, parents, Georgie and Casper Holmes; sisters, Ruth McClure, Mamie Marie McMahon, Sadie Irene Holmes, Sue Baines; and brothers, Sammy Holmes, Herbert Juvy Holmes, James Darrell Holmes, and Mack Howard Holmes.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.