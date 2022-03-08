Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage recently held its annual Hermitage Gala at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.
The mission of the Andrew Jackson Foundation is to preserve the home place of Andrew Jackson, to create learning opportunities, and to inspire citizenship through experiencing the life and unique impact of Jackson.
The event is the largest fundraising activity of the year and proceeds are used to support the mission. The keynote speaker was retired United States Army Gen. Barry R. McCaffrey.
CedarStone Bank President and CEO Bob McDonald is a past regent and current board member of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, and he served as the emcee.
