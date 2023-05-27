A project that aims to engage father figures by serving students and schools has begun to spread its wings in Wilson County.
David Purifoy and his son-in-law, David Kempton, founded the Hallway Hero Project together a year ago. Kempton, a West Elementary School parent, approached his children’s school back in fall 2022 about the project.
“They wanted to use West as a kind of pilot school,” West Elementary Principal Alexandra Juneau said. “We started talking with (Kempton) back in the fall and collaborating with our central office to make sure that we had everything in place that we would need to have the Hallway Hero Project on our campus.”
The test run of the Hallway Hero Project began at West Elementary three weeks ago.
“We ultimately decided to use the last three weeks of school as a pilot for the program,” Juneau said. “(We had) the volunteers here pretty much all day so that we could see where our biggest areas of needs were. We’re planning on reconvening with them over the summer to hopefully start the (school) year in August with the program in place.”
As West Elementary grows, its administration is looking for more ways to get its families involved.
“Any chance that we can get to engage our families is something that we’re really interested in,” Juneau said. “West has grown in size an enormous amount over the last few years. We are just shy of 900 students right now. We’re going to have portable classrooms open next year because of our growth. Knowing how big our campus is and how many students we have, and how hard our SRO (school resource officer) works to make sure that everyone is safe at all times, we love the idea of bringing in some volunteers to just be extra eyes and ears on the campus.”
Purifoy hopes that the program will help parents and family members become more involved.
“We want to focus on getting those heroes in the school that don’t typically go there,” Purifoy said. “When you go and you see what your kids do, or your grandkids do, it encourages you.”
Purifoy said that the importance of programs like the Hallway Hero Project is connections between parents and the children.
“(The importance is) connections to your children, and an enhanced net of safety ... without carrying weapons,” Purifoy said. “If you see something odd about a child that maybe has been bullied, you can then bring it up.”
The volunteers have been able to help with the busyness of the end of the year.
“Days like field day and kindergarten water day, any time there’s going to be a lot of unusual stuff going on, (it) brings in huge numbers of parents,” Juneau said. “We just love the idea of engaging our families and also providing a little bit of an extra layer of security.”
Since starting the pilot program three weeks ago, Juneau has been able to notice some benefits to the school.
“The teachers and the students have responded really well to it,” Juneau said. “The dads that have volunteered with us so far have been very excited to be a part of our school community. They’ve been great about going around and making sure that staff members know who they are and get a hold of them if they need anything. It’s been so helpful having them around.”
Wednesday was West Elementary’s fifth-grade graduation. On Tuesday, there was kindergarten graduation. On both days, the dads with the Hallway Hero Project helped around the busier campus.
“Our campus is really tight with parking,” Juneau said. “It can be a little bit of a difficult situation to navigate. Having them helping with the parking and directing traffic and directing parents to the gym and making sure everyone gets where they’re going, it’s been great.”
