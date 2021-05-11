Herrin drives in four to advance Lady Wildcats to second round

GLADEVILLE — A six-run second inning launched host Wilson Central to an 11-2 win over Portland in the opening round of the District 9-AAA softball tournament last Friday.
Two-run singles by Parker Herrin and Cloe Smith and a two-run homer to left-center field by Maddison Stowell staked Central to the 6-0 lead.
Kenzie Miller took that lead and rode it through four innings and 50 pitches, striking out eight. Kyleigh Pitzer took over and also punched out eight as the Lady Wildcats advanced to the winner’s bracket final against Station Camp last night. Win or lose, both will be back in action today.
After a triple and an error put Portland on the board in the top of the third, Herrin got the run back with an RBI single in the third before coming home on a wild pitch for an 8-1 lead in the fifth.
An RBI double off the wall pulled the Lady Panthers within 8-2 in the top of the sixth.
A two-run single by Kass Davis made it 10-2 and an RBI fielder’s choice by Herrin, her fourth RBI of the day, accounted for the final score.
Walk-off walk sends Lebanon to tourney win
HENDERSONVILLE — Aly Dickerson drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning last Saturday to lift Lebanon to a 10-9 win over Gallatin in the District 9-AAA tournament opener at Drakes Creek Park.
The Lady Devils scored three runs in each of the last two innings to wipe out a 9-4 deficit.
Lily Beth Waddle blasted a three-run homer in the first inning to help stake Lebanon to a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Wave scored all their runs in the third and fourth innings.
Landry Dixon and Karlee Wright each hit two-run doubles and Alaina Smith an RBI two-bagger for the Lady Devils. Dickerson had two hits.
Casey Fox, one of four Lebanon pitchers, earned the win.
Lebanon returned to action yesterday against host Beech while Gallatin faced Mt. Juliet in an elimination game.
Win or lose, the Lady Devils will play again today.
Tunks drives in eight, homers twice to advance WatertownWATERTOWN — What appeared to be a first-inning slugfest became one-sided in favor of Watertown in a 15-3 thumping of Smith County in the opening round of the District 8-AA tournament Friday.
Allie Tunks drove in eight runs on two homers, one of which was a grand slam, and a double to send the Lady Tigers to the second round.
Smith County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Jaina Drennon before Watertown took the lead with three in the bottom of the frame and took control with four in the second, two in the fourth and six in the sixth. Tunks’ home runs were a solo shot to open the Lady Tiger scoring in the first and her slam in the sixth.
Watertown finished with 13 hits, including two each by Callie Buhler, Abby Cooper and Rachel Cromer. Bre Buhler drove in three runs.
Drennon surrendered five hits and three walks while striking out five in the six-inning contest.
Watertown, the No. 3 seed, will take on No. 2 Macon County at 3:30 p.m. today as the remainder of the double-elimination tournament moved to WHS with three games played yesterday. Today’s loser will turn around at play again at 6:30 against the Livingston Academy-Cannon County survivor while the winer will play in the winner’s bracket final against either DeKalb County or top-seed Upperman at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lady Bears walked off in ninth by BeechHENDERSONVILLE — Beech, having moved its double-elimination bracket from Veterans Park to Drakes Creek Park, broke a tie in the bottom of the ninth inning on an RBI single to walk off with a 7-6 win over Mt. Juliet in the District 9-AAA tournament Saturday.
Cali Hughes homered in the top of the seventh for the Lady Bears, who were playing for their season in the loser’s bracket last night.
Mt. Juliet outhit Beech 12-11. Savannah Schaffer had three hits and Hughes, Taylor Haymans, Devon Smotherman and Karli Costley two each for the Lady Bears.
Haymans pitched the full 82/3 innings for Mt. Juliet.
Station Camp walks off with 5-4 win over Green Hill in seventh
GLADEVILLE — Station Camp scored in the bottom of the seventh inning last Friday to walk off with a 5-4 win over Green Hill in the District 9-AAA tournament at Wilson Central.
Green Hill scored three times in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-1 lead and tacked on one more in the sixth. But Station Camp scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to set up the seventh.
Sophie Waters pitched 61/3 innings for Green Hill, allowing 11hits.
Keeton Brown had half of the Lady Hawks’ six hits.
Green Hill faced Portland yesterday at WCHS in an elimination game.
