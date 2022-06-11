Herschel Addison, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on June 9, 2022.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Herschel Lee Addison was born in Harrison, Ohio, to Hollye Thacker Addison and Edward Lee Addison.
He was a life-long musician.
He was a general contractor and a jack-of-all-trades.
He also loved cars. Mr. Addison owned a car dealership, two restaurants, and a night club.
He is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Jennifer Cook Addison; children, Herschel Lee Addison, Jr., Stephanie Todd, Hollye Addison; grandchildren, Alaina Grace Todd, Emelia Quinn Roberts; siblings, Debbie (Vernon) Seal, Beverly Bien; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousin, Dan Thacker.
He is preceded in death by: a daughter, Tammy Addison; son, Gary Lee Addison; parents, Hollye and Edward Lee Addison; sisters, Betty Lou Carrier, Freda Addison; and nephew, Steve Halsey.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.