Funeral service for Hettie Jackie Mosley Cripps will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Moses Han officiating.
Interment will be held in the Salem Cemetery in the Liberty community. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Cripps, 98, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023, at the Pavilion in Lebanon.
Born on July 30, 1924, in Maury County, she is the daughter of the late Manuel J. and Maude Hicks Mosley.
She retired from Genesco after 25 years, and she was an active member of Gladeville United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since July of 1967.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 57 years, Ben Wade Cripps on Dec. 16, 2004; grandson, Darryl Allen; three sisters, Grace Mosley Campbell, Jo Doris Mosley Schneidenbach, Gladys Boyd; and four brothers, Richard Mosley, Frank Mosley, Max Mosley, and James Mosley.
She is survived by: two sons, Jerry (Annette) Cripps, Robert (Faye) Cripps; grandson, Ben (Jolie) Cripps; great-grandchildren: Adon Cripps, Eli Cripps, Emmie Cripps, Anna Cripps, Ross Allen, Neil Allen; and great-great-grandchildren, Gavin Allen and Quinn Allen.
Pallbearers are Ben Cripps, Adon Cripps, Eli Cripps, Ross Allen, Neil Allen and Gavin Allen.
Memorials may be made to the Gladeville United Methodist Church building fund.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff of the Pavilion for its loving care.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
