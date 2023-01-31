Funeral service for Hettie Jackie Mosley Cripps will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with pastor Moses Han officiating.

Interment will be held in the Salem Cemetery in the Liberty community. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

