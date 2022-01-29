Hillory Ashe passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, at age 86.
No public services are scheduled. Hillory Grissum Ashe was born in Lebanon to Lou R. Rogers Ashe and Robert K. Ashe.
He served in the United States Navy for four years.
He worked for the city of Lebanon.
He is survived by: his children, David Ashe, Lori Tuskin, Jeanne Carson, Hillory Dean Ashe; 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Sams, and siblings, Carolyn Dixon, Bobbie Malone, Patsy Carey, Gerald Ashe, Frank Ashe, John Ashe and William Ashe.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.