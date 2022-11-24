Hinton Y. “Buzz” Crockett Jr., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at age 77.
Hinton Y. “Buzz” Crockett Jr., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at age 77.
Buzz was born in Nashville to Virginia M. Tomlin and Hinton Y. Crockett.
He was married to the love of his life, Linda, for 56 years. She was his everything.
He served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers from 1967-80.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, storytelling and laughter.
He was a life-long fan of University of Tennessee football and gin martinis.
He enjoyed being with his family, especially being “Poppa” to his seven grandbabies.
Buzz is survived by: his children, Amy Crockett (Mike) Haverstick, Jonathan (Beckie) Crockett, Angela (Marcus) Williamson; grandchildren, Cullen Haverstick, Ethan Haverstick, Raylea Crockett, Caysie Crockett, Makensie Crockett, Clarke Williamson, Jace Williamson; siblings, Annette Albright, Jenny Crockett Jones, Paul Crockett, Kerry Crockett, Mark Crockett; along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Linda Crockett; his parents; and his siblings, Margie Santi and Tommy Crockett.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life and visitation on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
