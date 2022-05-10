Wilson County has been exploring the sale of the old post office building that sits just off Lebanon’s downtown square since March. However, the five latest bids were all rejected by the Wilson County Budget Committee during a recent meeting.
There were five bids submitted for consideration, the greatest of which was for $855,000.
The post office building, located at the corner of College Street and East Main Street, was previously used as the Wilson County Election Commission administrative building. However, following the county’s acquisition of the old Fred’s building on East Gay Street, the WCEC moved its operation to the larger space.
“We had five bids here,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said of the post office. “(Per) my recollection, the appraisal was for ($850,000). We have the option to accept any of these bids or reject them all and think about it a little longer.”
Wilson County commissioner Annette Stafford said that an individual behind one of the bids had reached out to her about the building.
“They wanted to discuss what he would do with the building,” Stafford said. “I don’t know if the chairperson would allow that or not.”
Stafford revealed that she was talking about John Foutch. Foutch sits on the Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission. He is also a certified public accountant with an office on the square.
Stafford and fellow budget committee member, Wilson County commissioner Tommy Jones, each supported rejection of the bids on the grounds that additional discussions should be held about the building’s future.
When discussions about selling the building initially emerged, outgoing Wilson County commissioner Sue Vanatta argued that the building could have a practical use as a showcase for the area’s history, as well as a possible space for the county’s tourism department.
The budget committee gave no indication that it was leaning toward a project like that during the meeting.
The Wilson County Commission will convene in full on Monday in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, at 7 p.m. for a regularly-scheduled monthly meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.