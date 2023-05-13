Historic Lebanon has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
Historic Lebanon’s performance is annually evaluated by the Tennessee Main Street program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.
The statistics for Lebanon’s Main Street District in 2022 show continued growth and strength. There was $1.8 million, both private and public dollars, that were invested in the district in 2022. A net of 25 new businesses opened, and a net of 116 new jobs were created. Fifteen building renovations were completed in 2022, and more than 1500 volunteer hours were realized for Historic Lebanon.
“Our focus is to preserve the historic buildings, increase tourism, entice more entrepreneurs and to create a sense of place in our Main Street District,” said Kim Parks, executive director for Historic Lebanon. “We want to use the historic properties in new ways to create a vibrant area with restaurants, retail/office spaces and urban living.”
Another goal of the organization is a more walkable downtown with streetscaping, a direct connection to the commuter train station through a walking trail and the installation of public art. Those improvements will create a gathering place for locals as well as increase tourism to the historic downtown.
Historic Lebanon believes that the historic downtown core is a place for everyone. By using historic preservation to create a positive economic impact in the community, focusing on new opportunities for food and beverage entrepreneurs, spearheading beautification projects, and placemaking projects, which raise the quality of life for all, Historic Lebanon can create a vibrant Main Street District.
