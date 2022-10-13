The old Watertown High School football stadium will have to be demolished soon.
During the monthly Wilson County Education Committee meeting, Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell indicated that the school district had received a quote for approximately $137,000 for the stadium’s demolition.
“It’s just a quote, but we are going to take that to bid,” Luttrell said.
“The (stadium) is deteriorating. We have had some of our slabs fall. We got one letter from an engineer saying we need a demolition, not a repair. He would not put his stamp on a repair.”
Luttrell expressed concern about the prospect of transient children from the community playing on the bleachers and getting hurt, despite it currently being roped off.
“We need to get that down,” Luttrell said.
Although the Purple Tigers have been playing football at the new school campus since 2014, the field at the former school was home to decades worth of football teams that packed those stands every Friday night.
Ed Roberts played football for the Purple Tigers in the 1970s. Almost 20 years after he graduated, he was back at WHS, maintaining the field.
“I mowed the fields and kept it up,” Roberts said. “I did pretty much everything that had to be done to it. It meant a lot to be the one taking care of it and keeping it in good shape.”
When he played, Roberts lined up at center on offense and nose tackle on defense. His brother, Jimmy, also played there.
Roberts indicated that he can still remember the roars from the stands.
“There was always a crowd there,” Roberts said.
When he started taking care of the field, Roberts mentioned that they still used rain trees to water the grass.
“Somewhere in the mid-90s, we got irrigation on the field,” Roberts said.
His playing days might have been behind him, but Roberts would spend almost every day during the football season out on the field.
“I mowed it about every day,” Roberts said. “Of course, they had to practice on it, so it got worn down. It always looked so good at the start of the season.”
The stadium bears former WHS football coach Bill Robinson’s name. His father, Brownie Robinson, was also a coach for many years.
“There were a lot of great moments and some that weren’t so good,” Bill Robinson said. “I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was my home.”
Robinson remarked that following in his father’s footsteps was a tall order but a mantle he took up proudly.
“He laid a good foundation for our program,” Robinson said. “It’s always been an important part of our community, and it still is.”
With a wealth of memories from the sidelines, Robinson mentioned he couldn’t possibly single out one that rose above the rest.
“I never dread a day going to work,” Robinson said. “There were a lot of those moments. I couldn’t single out one. They provide great memories, a lot of exciting moments.”
Robinson explained that shaping young men into adults was more significant than any game’s outcome.
“It was a great responsibility,” Robinson said. “I took it very seriously. No. 1, I wanted our kids to go out there and be prepared to go about their lives in a positive manner. I tried to provide a positive influence. I made it a priority with our kids.”
The stadium may be torn down, but memories will live on.
