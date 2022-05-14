There once was a lady who did too much. No time to stop, no time to just sit still. She thought this was normal. Isn’t this how you feel?
Always running to the next thing, always behind. Looking for lost socks, lost earrings, lost patience, all while feeling, “Am I losing my mind?”
She was losing her mind over dumb stuff, the things that shouldn’t matter, like what people think about her parenting, messy kitchen, or everyday choices. It felt impossible to stop the chatter.
She wanted to be normal. She wanted to be true. She wanted to stop and smell the roses, or at least slow down and pay the bills that are due.
She googled and searched for someone to blame, the one who said perfection is the goal, the one responsible for who she became.
But she didn’t need a search engine or GPS tracking or even Nancy Drew to locate the culprit, who she already knew.
She solved the mystery. The evidence couldn’t make it any clearer. All she needed was a few uninterrupted minutes and a good look in the mirror.
It was her all along, who convinced her to stay busy, to not come up for air. To stop or slow meant feeling the feelings she’d rather avoid, the sadness, the anger, the slightly annoyed.
But one day she said, “Enough, it’s time to try something new.” She said, “I’m here for you feelings, do what you do.”
She met anger, sadness, and fear, and let them sink in. They weren’t so bad or scary. They were just part of life, like traffic and snoring and internal strife.
Maybe it was the moon or menopause, or her soon-to-be empty nest. This made it easy for her to finally say enough. Her keeping busy needed a rest.
She said “Self, you’ve got one life to live, and it’s passing you by.” Graduation, college, then the emptying of our nest … so, it’s time to enjoy every moment. It’s never too late. It was time to take it all in and simply appreciate.
Sure, life can be frustrating and sometimes a little unfair, but it’s always, always worth it. Don’t ever forget you are needed there.
Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com with comments.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane.
