The University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension Office in Wilson County is attempting to help area individuals maintain their weight over the holidays on their own.
However, despite doing it on their own, each person may have approximately 600 individuals endeavoring to accomplish the same goal at the same time.
The Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge will kick off on Nov. 21, with this being the fifth consecutive year that the county extension office has offered the program.
“I’ve been very pleased,” Wilson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Shelly Barnes said. “It’s always a really exciting time of year. Most of the time, people are just thankful that we’re offering something to help them be accountable over the holidays.
“Let’s be real … we can go crazy (with holiday eating). Everything is pumpkin-spiced lattes or pumpkin pie. If we’re eating everything and not moving, we can gain those extra pounds.”
The program’s purpose is to assist individuals with the choices they make during the holiday season.
“It’s a healthy holiday challenge,” Barnes said.
The free program — which has a registration deadline of this Monday — is exclusively online, with weekly newsletters sent to its participants
However, the program is multi-faceted.
“We also put in there how to save money during the holidays,” Barnes said. “We call it holly, jolly, savings. We’re also adding DIY (do it yourself) for your family. It might be a craft idea (included). It might be some way to decorate your home.
“That is exciting for our participants.”
Wilson County Extension is partnering with Smith County on this program, and it has progressively grown to consist of more than 600 individuals in 2019.
Besides Wilson, nine other counties — Cheatham, Davidson, DeKalb, Grundy, Marion, Pickett, Robertson, Trousdale and Van Buren counties — are participating this year.
“Last year, we had fewer participants (385),” Barnes said. “I think it was everything that was happening. People were not really going places. That was to be expected.
“In 2019, we had our highest participation. We had over 600, and that was in Smith and Wilson counties combined. Most of those were from Wilson County.”
Barnes has been encouraged to watch the evolution of the program, which had 127 participants in its first year.
“I was just sending e-mail the old-fashioned way,” Barnes said of the early days of the program. “Now, we do everything through Constant Contact (an online marketing firm).
“They (the participants) like short, brief messages. They like videos they can watch on their lunch break. They like weekly themes or mini challenges. Like, this week, drink seven glasses of water every day. Each year, it kind of morphs and changes. The DIY came from a survey (that was sent out asking for feedback). Family games came from a survey.”
There’s also some unique perks for participants.
“This challenge gets you through the holiday season,” Barnes said. “What is unique about this challenge is that we do have participating workout facilities. They give you free access to their facility for the full seven weeks.
“It helps our small businesses, the fitness facilities. It also gives consumers the chance to go to different facilities and figure out which one they like. This is a good way for people to try it out.”
Barnes will be serving as the host for the program’s kick-off video, which will be filmed on Monday.
“It’s going to be Talk-of-the-Town style,” Barnes said. “The people in charge of the recipes will do a cooking demonstration.
“It’s going to be super.”
The program will conclude on Jan. 9.
“People say they lowered their blood pressure or that they lost weight,” Barnes said of the feedback she has received from past participants. “We have people who just maintain their weight. We’re proud of that. We’re also proud of those who really take it seriously and go above and beyond. It’s just a super-fun thing to do.”
For more information on the program or to register, interested individuals can visit myemail.constantcontact.com/Tis-the-Season-to-Maintain--Don-t-Gain.html?soid=1133306095788&aid=26GExhr0_Qw&fbclid=IwAR27s-rh7TEXHxP-fOMq9wcKA3yJPACYw8Idh5LW4nbhDElL3EvV-_Yx1zs.
